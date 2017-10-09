Golf Business and Industry Convention: Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the Golf Business & Industry Convention (GolfBIC), one of the highlights of the BTME education and social calendar.

Taking place on Wednesday 24th January 2018 during BTME in Harrogate, GolfBIC features industry speakers on subjects pertinent to golf club owners and managers and is a fantastic networking opportunity with a drinks reception taking place on the evening of the event.

Featured Sessions

Leadership and Management Challenges

The Impact of Understanding Your Market

The Power of Social Media to Drive Business to Your Golf Club

How Reframing the Driving Range Experience Allowed Us to Charge More!

Changing the Face of Golf

What Golf Can Learn from the Wider Leisure industry



Speakers include Eddie Bullock, Abbie Lench, Richard Haygarth, David Standing, Robert B. Cook, Paul Dellanzo and Nick Solski,

Early Bird* Offer for Members – £35.00 + VAT including lunch and refreshments (*available until 30 November 2017). This Member rate is available to members of: UKGCOA, OGRO, BIGGA, PGA, GCMA

Non-Members – £100.00 + VAT including lunch and refreshments.

Find Out More http://www.ukgcoa.com/golfbic