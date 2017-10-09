Golf Business and Industry Convention: Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the Golf Business & Industry Convention (GolfBIC), one of the highlights of the BTME education and social calendar.
Taking place on Wednesday 24th January 2018 during BTME in Harrogate, GolfBIC features industry speakers on subjects pertinent to golf club owners and managers and is a fantastic networking opportunity with a drinks reception taking place on the evening of the event.
Featured Sessions
Speakers include Eddie Bullock, Abbie Lench, Richard Haygarth, David Standing, Robert B. Cook, Paul Dellanzo and Nick Solski,
Early Bird* Offer for Members – £35.00 + VAT including lunch and refreshments (*available until 30 November 2017). This Member rate is available to members of: UKGCOA, OGRO, BIGGA, PGA, GCMA
Non-Members – £100.00 + VAT including lunch and refreshments.
Find Out More http://www.ukgcoa.com/golfbic