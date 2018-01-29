GaLaBau Exhibitor Deadline Wednesday 31st January

Only two days are left to apply for GaLaBau 2018 as part of the first round of hall planning. Exhibitors booked by Wednesday 31st January will have priority in stand allocations as the floor plans will be drawn according to their requirements.

GaLaBau will take place in Nuremberg from 12-15 September 2018. To book please submit your exhibitor application using the convenient Online Stand Application found on the GaLaBau website. Calculate the cost of your preferred stand size and type with the helpful GaLaBau Exhibitor Price Calculator.

In 2016 GaLaBau attracted 64,138 trade visitors from 72 countries. They joined 1,320 exhibitors in 13 exhibition halls filled with maintenance equipment, building machinery, plants, materials, playground supplies, sports grounds fittings, outdoor furniture and urban design products.

For more facts and figures view the GaLaBau 2016 Post-Show Report.

Companies interested in the rapidly growing Chinese market for greenery and landscaping products should consider Greenery & Landscaping China (GLC) 29-31 May 2018

OTSA is the UK & Ireland Representative for NürnbergMesse, the organisers of GaLaBau and GLC.

