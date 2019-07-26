Free Technology Forum at PGA Fashion & Demo Experience

The 2019 PGA Fashion & Demo Experience, Aug. 13-14, in Las Vegas, will feature a complimentary Technology Forum, focusing on technology innovations and best practices to grow customer engagement, build facility revenue and enhance teaching methods.

The National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) will present two technology panel programs to improve customer engagement and facility revenue on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Technology best practices in teaching and coaching golf will be the focus when award-winning PGA Professionals take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The Technology Forum is a new program of the annual PGA Fashion & Demo Experience, which brings together the golf industry in the second half of the golf season to discover the latest products and trends from nearly 200 top golf companies and brands. Additionally, the two-day industry event includes a comprehensive education conference and nightly industry programs, including the Fashion Show takeover of TAO Nightclub (Aug. 13) and the PGA Demo Experience at Topgolf Las Vegas (Aug. 14).

“The 2019 PGA Fashion & Demo Experience offers an exciting lineup of events each day and night in Las Vegas,” said PGA Worldwide Golf Exhibitions Event Vice President Marc Simon. “The new Technology Forum is a valuable addition to the two-day schedule where attendees can take advantage of widespread merchandise sourcing, educational insights, product testing and engaging peer networking events.”

PGA/LPGA Professionals, golf retailers and golf industry professionals may register for the event at no cost at PGALasVegas.com

Each complimentary Technology Forum session provides 1 MSR education credit to participating PGA Professionals.

Complimentary Technology Forum of the PGA Fashion & Demo Experience

Tuesday, Aug. 13

1:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Golf Entertainment Technology = New Revenue

Presented by the NGCOA

NGCOA CEO Jay Karen will lead a panel discussion about incorporating the latest technology to boost facility top and bottom lines. A panel of golf course owners and operators will share their stories about how they brought different forms of gamification and “golf entertainment technology” to their courses, and what it has meant for their business.

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Facility Management Technology to Boost Spending & Engagement

Presented by the NGCOA

NGCOA CEO Jay Karen will lead a panel of golf course owners and operators in a discussion about using best practices with current technology to boost spending and engagement. The panelists will share ways they are getting the most out of their management software, digital marketing programs, efficiency practices and more.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Technology Best Practices in Teaching and Coaching Golf

The latest in teaching and coaching technology takes center stage in this panel program focusing on technology best practices to enhance learning the game. Two award-winning PGA Professionals Mike Adams, the 2016 PGA Teacher of the Year and Mike Malaska, the 2011 PGA Teacher of the Year, are joined by NextGenGolf CEO/Founder Kris Hart-an expert in millennial golf experiences-to discuss how technology is improving the golf learning experience. Johnny Wunder, Host of “The Gear Dive Podcast” on Golfwrx, will moderate the panel program.

The PGA Fashion & Demo Experience, Aug. 13-14, 2019, in Las Vegas, is an annual merchandise sourcing, product testing, industry networking and professional education event, exclusively for golf industry professionals. In addition to product presentations by more than 200 companies and brands at The Venetian, the annual industry event features a comprehensive education conference and nightly industry networking events including the Live PGA Fashion Show at TAO Nightclub on Tuesday, Aug. 13; and the popular PGA Demo Experience at Topgolf Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Event details and registration are available at PGALasVegas.com