Final Line-up announced for European Golf Business Conference

The line-up for the European Golf Business Conference 2018 is complete. The Conference takes place in Vienna 22 – 24 March. With 9 different speakers it will be the biggest ever. EGCOA has announced all speakers including the topics they will discuss during the conference.

Mag. Stefan Bruckbauer is chief economist at the UniCredit Bank Austria. Mr. Bruckbauer will provide us with an Economic forecast of Europe and will explain the impact it will have on the golf business.

Jay Karen (pictured top) is the CEO of National Golf Course Owners Association, where he leads the golf industry’s trade association and initiatives to support the success of the golf course business. Jay will be bringing the insights on the recent developments in the U.S. industry and on Tech & Golf specifically.

Gustav Putter was born in the Karoo in South Africa. As honorary game ranger with the South African National Parks he spent a lot of time in the bush where he observed and learned from the animals. Gustav’s talk uses analogies from the bush to promote teamwork between staff members in order for every individual to take ownership in the organization that he/she works in.

Gregg Patterson has inspired many tens of thousands with his energy, humour and very solid content. A life time experience. Gregg will give you the buzz and the love and the glory at the end of two full days.

Jonathan Smith; For nearly twenty years Jonathan has been involved with sustainability in golf, from field support to planning, working for golf and for government. Come to Jonathan’s workshop to learn about the broad sustainable approach of running a golf course: see what good you already do, where you can get better and how you can benefit from it.

Jacob Buksted is co-owner of Players 1st: the world’s leading player experience platform designed to help golf clubs grow their business. At his workshop you will get the real insight in the needs of our customers: masterclass on the customer. Where are the big opportunities in giving our customer what he/she wants and needs from us? New insights based on the views of more than 900.000 golfers.

John King is an expert in Marketing and will share his knowledge with you when it comes to market your Golf Club. Most Golf Clubs are missing out on a lot of sales because their marketing is frankly prehistoric. For the industry to evolve and attract the people it not only wants but deserves, the basics of marketing in the 21st Century need to be mastered. This workshop will show you how.

Pricing specialist Andrew Davies from Australia and dynamic pricing specialist Arnaud Zunz from New York will share their insights and will discuss with you for the best strategy forward. Airlines survive because of dynamic pricing. Not always to the full content of the passengers with very high last-minute prices. What can we learn from various pricing strategies and are we ready for dynamic pricing in the golf industry.

Lodewijk Klootwijk, director of the EGCOA, will share his thoughts on customer retention. A workshop that shows how to build a customer journey for newcomers of all types, keeping them interested and keeping them at your club.

