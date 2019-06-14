Comprehensive Education Conference at PGA Fashion & Demo Experience in Las Vegas

A full schedule of educational programming was announced today for the 2019 PGA Fashion & Demo Experience in Las Vegas, Aug. 13-14. Industry experts will present topics ranging from proven instruction methods, the latest technology advancements and retail strategies to career growth initiatives and golf facility business solutions.

Attendees can save up to 25 percent with early education conference registration through July 17. Additionally, PGA Members can save with a “Buy One, Get One Free” offer for All-Access Pass registration for an additional PGA Member or industry professional employed by the same facility. Detailed descriptions of education sessions, instructor biographies and online registration are now available at PGALasVegas2019.com/education PGA and LPGA Professionals, merchandise buyers and golf industry professionals may register at no cost for the exhibits and special events of the PGA Fashion & Demo Experience at PGALasVegas.com.

The Education Conference, restructured in 2019, will start and end earlier each day to give attendees plenty of time to explore the PGA Show floor, interact with the 200-plus companies in the exhibition and network with fellow PGA Professionals. Monday, Aug. 12, is a “Preview Day,” offering two extended certification programs, followed by more than 20 classroom seminars on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 13-14. Educational programming will focus on the areas of Executive Management, Teaching & Coaching, and Golf Operations. PGA Professionals are able to earn more than 20 MSR credits, through participation in PGA Education and PGA Fashion & Demo Experience programs.

“The new day pattern and event enhancements are designed to allow attendees to fit in as many appointments, education seminars and special events as possible into a busy two-day schedule,” said PGA Worldwide Golf Exhibitions Event Vice President Marc Simon. “The PGA Fashion & Demo Experience conference speakers represent the best in our industry, and the topics are designed to help PGA Professionals address growth opportunities and learn proven business solutions.”

Monday Sessions, Aug. 12

9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Specialized Teaching & Coaching Jump Start Program -Todd Sammons, PGA, Director of Education, PGA of America

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Retail Strategies Course III – Tracy Moffatt, Owner/Consultant, K & K Consulting

Tuesday Sessions, Aug. 13

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Win at Food & Beverage-Best Practices in the Hospitality Business – Kurt Kuebler, Partner – Kopplin, Kuebler & Wallace

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Is There a Process to Teach or Learn a Golf Swing-Through? – Mike Malaska, PGA, 2011 PGA Teacher of the Year/2018 Southwest PGA Section Teacher of the Year

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Five Pillars of a Successful Golf Professional – Cary Cavitt, PGA Life Member

8:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. PGA Teaching Technology Panel

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Trends Impacting Golf Participation – Henry DeLozier, Principal, Global Golf Advisors

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Career Planning- How to Get it Right – Michael Mueller, PGA, & Don Sweeting, PGA

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Five Free Technology Platforms that can Immediately Help Your Business – Kris Hart, Sr. Director, Nextgengolf – PGA of America

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Lessons Learned in the Private Club Trenches….Best Career Practices from a Seasoned Industry Veteran – Michael Leemhuis, PGA, CCM,CCE, Managing Director, The Collection Clubs

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Coaching Confidence – Allison Curdt, PsyD, PGA, LPGA

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Growing Amenities and Membership – Cary Cavitt, PGA Life Member

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Peer-to-Peer- Retail Panel (complimentary session)

Wednesday Sessions, Aug. 14

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Move Better, Play Better – Blaine Seitz, PGA

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Teaching with Technology…What do the Numbers Mean – Mike Adams, PGA, 2016 PGA Teacher of the Year

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Adding on Selling in the Off-Season – Phil Immordino, President & Founder, Golf Tournament Association of America, NGTA, GTAC

8:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Retail Accessory Trends

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. How to Position the Ask – Kirk Reese, CCM, Executive VP, Denehy Club Thinking Partners

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Can Teaching Golf Really Be Simple? – Kay McMahon, Director of Golf Instruction, eduKaytion Golf

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Connecting with Millennials – Kelly Gilley, PGA & Keith Soriano, PGA

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Recruiting & Retaining Staff – Chris Kulinski, PGA & Tim Marks, PGA

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Key Metrics for Success – Tracy Moffatt, Owner/Consultant, K & K Consulting

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Challenges Facing Caddie Programs Today: How the Legal Environment Impacts the Operating Environment – Mark Brenneman, PGA, Chief Business Development Officer, Caddie Master

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. When Watching Someone Swing, Are You Seeing More a Fingerprint or a Habit? – Mike Malaska, PGA, 2011 PGA Teacher of the Year/2018 Southwest PGA Section Teacher of the Year

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PGA Professionals as CEO (Chief Engagement Officer) – Monte Koch, PGA & Don Sweeting, PGA

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Building Food & Beverage Dynamics and Revenues – Lynne LaFond DeLuca, Executive Director, Association of Club Catering & Event Professionals

Registration – Online, Early Savings & Single Sessions

PGA Show Education Conference attendees can save up to 25 percent in early savings by registering before July 17, 2019. Additionally, PGA Members can save with a "Buy One, Get One Free" offer for All-Access Pass conference registration for an additional PGA Member or industry professional employed by the same facility. Online registration for single-session, single-day and full-conference and all-access passes is now available at PGALasVegas2019.com/education . PGA Professionals are able to earn more than 20 MSR credits through participation in education and PGA Fashion & Demo Experience programs.

The PGA Fashion & Demo Experience, Aug. 13-14, 2019, in Las Vegas, is an annual merchandise sourcing, product testing, industry networking and professional education event, exclusively for golf industry professionals. In addition to product presentations by more than 200 companies and brands at The Venetian, the annual industry event features a comprehensive education conference and nightly industry networking events including the Live PGA Fashion Show at TAO Nightclub on Tuesday, Aug. 13; and the popular PGA Demo Experience at Topgolf Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Event details and registration are available at https://www.pgalasvegas.com/