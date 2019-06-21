China Gives Golf Tourism Thumbs Up!

It is now official – in one fell swoop, the Hainan International Golf Alliance has been established with a great mission objective. The mission is to bring together government and golf tourism stakeholders from across Hainan Province to promote the tropical Chinese island as a global golf tourism destination.

This is a precursor to more provinces in China throwing open the door to welcome golfers from all over the world. Given the number of high-quality golf courses in China, there will be no holding back the Middle Kingdom from becoming a major force in golf tourism.

The lead force in Hainan is the giant Mission Hills Group, which owns and operates Mission Hills Haikou, the world’s largest public golf resort with 10 courses in Hainan. The Alliance is working to unite all members to extensively expand contacts with similar organisations in other countries across the region and worldwide.

Hainan is the first province in China to form such an alliance and promote golf as a vehicle for international tourism in this way.

For a sense of what is planned to grow golf tourism in Hainan in particular and China in general, the 2019 Asia Pacific Golf Summit has invited the man who is at the forefront of this massive initiative.

He is Simon Yang (pictured), a 15-year golf industry veteran with work experience in Canada and China. Simon is the Director of Golf Club Operations at Mission Hills Haikou Golf Club. He is also the Deputy Secretary of the Hainan International Golf Alliance and he will share his thoughts on how Hainan will lead the way for the rest of China to compete for a share of the golf tourism market in Asia.

Simon is one of some twenty world-class speakers who have been booked to speak at APGS 2019.

The Summit will be staged on November 4 – 6 in the futuristic Indian city of Gurugram and the venue will be the multi-award winning DLF Golf and Country Club.

Delegate registration to the 2019 Asia Pacific Golf Summit is now open at :

https://secure.golfconference.org/event/asia-pacific-golf-summit-2019

APGS www.golfconference.org

Asia Pacific Golf Group www.asiapacificgolfgroup.com