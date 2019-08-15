British Golf Show announces plans to enhance visitor experience

The organisers of the British Golf Show have announced a series of investments planned for next year, following a successful first event in May. An enhanced driving range, and the addition of a host of new visitor experiences, are highlights among the developments.

In 2020, the driving range will become a second major event area, fully complementing the main golf exhibition hall. Golfers will also find raised flooring, top-grade balls, more hitting bays, manicured hitting surfaces, and new short game and bunker play facilities. A large hospitality marquee will also provide food, drink and a place to relax for visitors to the range.

There will be opportunities to meet pros and social media influencers, with an emphasis on creating lively new content for people to share on their personal social media feeds.

A large fleet of golf buggies will ferry visitors between the driving range and the main golf hall, which is just a five-minute walk away. The main golf hall will have several new experience areas, with interactive challenges to give golfers the chance to show off their skills in all areas of the game. Beginners and non-golfers will be well catered for, as several of the activities will need no golfing ability.

There will be a new café area in the golf hall, with an enhanced PA system and a video wall showing a live feed from the driving range at all times.

“Both of our main golfing areas will be packed with things to do,” said event organiser Alex Ayling. “Don’t forget that the British Golf Show is co-located with Elite Events – London, which itself has two separate exhibition halls full of spectacular lifestyle exhibits and attractions, plus a host of other activities going on throughout the day both inside and outside the halls.”

The British Golf Show 2020 takes place on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th May 2020 at Wycombe Air Park near Marlow in Buckinghamshire.