British Golf Show announces investment plans for 2020

Exhibition organisers The Elite Luxury Events have announced a series of investments in next year’s British Golf Show, following a successful first event in May 2019. A much-enhanced Driving Range and the addition of a host of new visitor experiences are highlights among the developments.

“We’re pulling out all the stops to put on the best show possible in May next year” said event organiser Alex Ayling. “Our goal is to create a day out for golfers where you simply can’t fit everything in!”

In 2020, the Driving Range at the British Golf Show will become a second major event area, fully complementing the main golf exhibition hall.

A large hospitality marquee will provide food, drink and a place to relax and socialise for visitors to the Driving Range. Golfers will also find raised flooring, top-grade balls, more hitting bays, manicured hitting surfaces, new short game and bunker play facilities, a PA system dedicated to the Driving Range, and a personal food & drinks delivery service to each bay at the 2020 show.

There will be opportunities to meet celebrities and social media influencers, with an emphasis on creating lively new content for people to share on their personal social media feeds.

A large fleet of golf buggies will ferry visitors between the Driving Range and the Golf Hall, just a five-minute walk away.

The main Golf Hall itself will have several new experience areas, with interactive challenges to give golfers the chance to show off their skills in all areas of the game. Beginners and non-golfers will be well catered for – several of the activities will need no golfing ability.

There will be a new Café area in the Golf Hall, with an enhanced PA system and a video wall showing a live feed from the Driving Range at all times.

“Both of our main golfing areas will be packed with things to do” said Ayling. “And don’t forget that the British Golf Show is co-located with The Elite London, which itself has two separate exhibition halls full of spectacular exhibits and attractions, plus a host of other activities going on throughout the day both inside and outside the halls.”

The British Golf Show 2020 takes place on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th May 2020, at Wycombe Air Park near Marlow in Buckinghamshire, just 50 minutes from central London and 90 minutes from Birmingham.

Exhibitor bookings are well underway: contact andrew@theeliteevents.com or call +44 (0)203 740 6082.

Visit the British Golf Show website at www.britishgolfshow.co.uk