Argentario to exhibit at IGTM With PGA Properties

Argentario Golf Resort & Spa in Italy will head to IGTM in Marrakech in mid-October to exhibit alongside fellow PGA National Properties on The PGA National Properties stand for the first time since it became the PGA National Italy earlier this year.

As a member of this elite club of properties, Argentario will line up with the PGA Nationals of Cyprus (Aphrodite Hills), Czech Republic (The Oaks), England (The Belfry), Ireland (Slieve Russell), Poland (Modry Las), Scotland (Gleneagles) and Turkey (Antalya). The PGA only works with one property per country as a PGA National and each PGA National must offer some of the very best golf, accommodation and leisure facilities available.

A spokesperson for the luxury Tuscan resort said: “We are very much looking forward to attending IGTM this year with The PGA and other PGA National Properties. The collection of exceptional resorts that The PGA has assembled in Marrakech is of the highest quality, and we envisage that together we will attract a great deal of attention from the golf travel professionals attending this truly international gathering of the golf travel trade.

“In addition to showcasing our golf course and five-star resort, we will be presenting our enhanced practice facilities and new clubhouse and restaurant at the golf club, as well as our luxury golf villas which are now fully up and running and ready for rental.”