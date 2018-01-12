American Golf: Sponsors of The Golf Business Innovation Show

The Golf Business Innovation Show has announced that American Golf will be one of the sponsors for the conference & exhibition at The Celtic Manor Resort on the 1st February.

American Golf are a great fit with the event and conference agenda, which is focusing on innovative ways in which golf clubs, facilities and driving ranges can maximise their existing income, or diversify to create new income streams.

The conference is there to advise venues on ways to be more sustainable and profitable in the future by embracing forward thinking successful business models. Creating multiple spend opportunities, and making golf clubs more accessible and welcoming to a wider audience is key to continued success.

American Golf already supports many facilities across the UK with more than half of their current estate sitting at locations where golfers come to play their sport. The programme enables golf facilities to maximise their retail product & service levels and by taking the burden of retail away and frees up owners’ time to concentrate on other areas of their business.

American Golf offers a diverse range of partnership models, which can help any facility take advantage of an industry leading retail operation. They also offer additional support new venues including marketing initiatives.

Elliot Fleming, Head of New Business Development is pleased to have the opportunity to present their programmes at the show, “The Golf Innovation Show gives us the perfect platform to share our ideas with businesses who are keen to grow. We follow the progress of new partner sites from start to finish across the UK and Ireland and are looking forward to sharing their success stories with delegates at the show.”

If you are interested in maximising the return from your retail operation, and reducing the time and resources you put into running it, register for the Golf Business Innovation Show to hear from and meet up with the American Golf team!