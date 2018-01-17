13 SMEs Exhibiting at the PGA Merchandise Show, Orlando

The British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) is pleased to announce that in conjunction with the Department for International Trade, 13 UK companies will be exhibiting at the PGA Merchandise Show with grants of £2,000. The show runs from January 24th – 26th and brings the world of golf to Orlando, Florida at the start of the year. This will be the 7th consecutive year time the BGIA have attended.

The 13 small and medium sized enterprises will receive the £2,000 TAP Export Grant to assist with their exhibition costs. They are Bonnie Wee Golf, Cardrona, DP and L, Golf Aberdeenshire, Hawico, Lynx Golf, Procaddie, Proquip, Scotland for Golf, Second Chance, Shapland Bags, Signature Golf and Sportsclox.

On Thursday 25th January at 5pm, there will be an international networking drinks reception for all these companies to encourage exporting.

For further information about the BGIA or to register for a 2019 PGA Merchandise Show Grant, please contact ciara@sportsandplay.com

The BGIA is the lead trade body representing UK manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of golf products and services www.bgia.org.uk

PGA Merchandise Show www.pgashow.com