Wentworth Club Opens Its Doors To New £13m Clubhouse

The iconic Wentworth Club has opened the doors to its new luxury Clubhouse, the result of a significant £13m investment by the Club’s owners, Reignwood Group, over the past 12 months.

The renovation of the 19th century Clubhouse building, which was the former home of the brother-in-law of the Duke of Wellington, has been completed in time for the start of golf’s flagship event on the European Tour and Rolex Series opener, the BMW PGA Championship (24-27 May). The Clubhouse sets new standards for luxury in the UK sports and leisure industry and its completion is another step towards the Club achieving its ambition of becoming the world’s premier private golf and country club.

The new look Clubhouse builds on £7 million already invested by Reignwood to redesign the famous West Course. Since it re-opened in May 2017, the course has received rave reviews from the world’s best players.

Stephen Gibson, Chief Executive at Wentworth Club, has overseen the Club’s transition since Reignwood invested in 2014. Commenting on new Clubhouse launch, he said; “The last two years have seen the most significant changes in Wentworth Club’s history. Following the transformation of our famous West Course last year, we are now delighted to unveil the newly renovated Clubhouse,” he said.

“The team has worked tirelessly over the past eight months on a complete refit of the Clubhouse, from the front door to the back. It is now ready to host this year’s BMW PGA Championship and I am certain that our members, the pro’s and the Tour will be suitably impressed by the changes,” he continued.

“Our ambition is for Wentworth to be the world’s premier private golf and country club. This exquisite Clubhouse interior is another demonstration of the commitment to this vision.”

Steve Inwood, an architect and the project manager who has been overseeing the renovation, added; “It’s a complete makeover. Every surface – floors, ceilings, walls – will be different. From top to bottom, everything is new. The Clubhouse has an iconic exterior and we have managed to retain the building’s historic features, whilst renovating its interior to provide members with the epitome of luxury and functionality. The Clubhouse retains the Wentworth feel for which the Club is known but brings new modern twists.”

The renovation started in September 2017. At its peak, 150 builders were on-site at any one time to ensure that the work was completed in time for the 2018 BMW PGA Championship.

Thorp Design, based in Sloane Street, managed the interior design of the project. They have selected the finest Italian marble which has been used across the bars and bathrooms, with soft carpets carefully crafted in China and transported to Wentworth. With sport at the very heart of the Club, the men’s and ladies’ locker rooms have received particular attention, with new sauna and steam rooms and a complete overhaul in style. The new Pro Shop is a clear departure from the traditional club shop, with a boutique style experience more akin to that found in London’s Bond Street, showcasing collections curated with leading equipment and apparel retailers.

Hall Of Fame

For more than nine decades Wentworth Club has been regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious golf and country clubs, famous as the home of the BMW PGA Championship since 1984, host venue to the World Match Play for 43 years and the birthplace of the Ryder Cup. A new Hall of Fame will house its vast collection of historical memorabilia – all reframed and refurbished, including a famous image of The Ryder Cup which will hang proudly in the new Club Lounge.

Dining

Wentworth will showcase a modern outlook for elegant dining. An enhanced selection of dining options are now available to members:

The Dining Room: A stunning space, the style is grand and elegant accompanied with a formal service. The room boats a mirrored ceiling feature overhanging a central banquette. Dishes showcase the breadth of the country’s culinary strengths.

The Club Lounge: An elegantly designed space for morning coffee, afternoon tea and post-dinner drinks. Inspired by a classic country house drawing room, the décor includes bronze cladded columns and stained-glass mirrors.

The Club Bar: At the end of the stunning Club Lounge is a new “Art Deco” inspired Club bar.

The Burma Bar: The iconic bar that will form the heart of the Club’s social scene for its members.

The Conservatory: An all-day dining brassiere style space celebrating the great British kitchen.

Members can utilise two new private dining rooms, the East Room and the West Room, for private functions. Both rooms are modern in design, providing members with total privacy. The clubhouse will have a brigade of 25 chefs on hand to cater for members.

Wentworth Club will also have a dedicated wine Sommelier, with members and guests able to enjoy wine pairings from different regions. This has been inspired by Wentworth’s ‘in town’ property, Ten Trinity Square and its own Private Club.

Wentworth is truly committed to building a Club founded on excellence in everything it provides to its members across its golf courses and country club facilities. This has also seen the development of an enhanced health and fitness offering, with a state-of-the-art gym and a fully integrated approach to wellness through a spa offering in partnership with Bamford and Natura Bissé.

Previously owned by Richard Caring, the Wentworth Club was acquired by Reignwood Investments in September 2014, whose Chairman, Dr. Chanchai Ruayrungruang, founded Reignwood Group in 1984.

Wentworth Club http://www.wentworthclub.com/

Reignwood Group www.reignwood.com