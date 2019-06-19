Two Million More Balls Sold

Situated in the heart of the famous Leopardstown racetrack, the Golf Centre could not be better positioned to take full advantage of the convenience of the M50 for golfers travelling from any part of the Dublin City and surrounding areas.

The Leopardstown Golf Centre has been a permanent and important aspect of Irish golf since the 1960s, when it was created in conjunction with John Jacobs, one of the father figures of golf in the modern era and acknowledged as one of the finest teachers in the golfing world.

For over four decades it has served as Ireland’s premier golf practice and tuition centre, providing thousands of golfers of all ages with their first introduction to the game side by side with club golfers striving for game improvement.

The Leopardstown Golf Centre is also home to over 2,000 lady golfers who are members of 25 golfing societies with playing rights on the pleasurable golf course situated within the racetrack.

All this activity and the enormous growth in the game in Ireland have inspired dramatic changes which have established the Leopardstown Golf Centre as one of the finest facilities of its kind in Europe, run and staffed by a dedicated team driven by a passion for the game.

An investment in recent times by Horse Racing Ireland, the owners and promoters, has totally transformed the Leopardstown Golf Centre into a state-of-the-art facility geared to meet the expectations and needs of golfers on all levels.

The Centre incorporates a 55-bay indoor floodlit driving range with 34 Power Tees, plus 10 floodlit bays on the second level exclusively used for golf tuition and 9 outdoor bays.

In December 2017, Alan Dunning was appointed General Manager of Leopardstown Golf Centre.

About his choice to re-install Power Tee® on the range, he says, “We had another automated tee system installed about three years ago, but it just was not of the same quality as Power Tee. We are delighted to have Power Tee come back on board as our automated tee supplier.

“Power Tee enhances the offering here at the range. They are of very high quality and our customers return time and again because they enjoy hitting from the Power Tees. There is a very noticeable difference between these, and our old tees and our customers recognize we have invested heavily in our facility.

“Our customers love how easy they are to use and how efficient they are. No more bending down to tee up their balls each time they hit! The tee adjustability is a great function too so you can hit long irons, hybrids and fairway woods from the same position.

In the four full months since installing Power Tee, we have seen a significant increase in our ball sales, in fact we are hitting 2,000,000 more balls year on year.

“My personal experience has been very positive with Power Tee. Ross was very professional and knowledgeable about the product and made the process very easy. He came over to meet us in Dublin and was very helpful throughout.

“I would absolutely recommend Power Tee without hesitation. Power Tee have been excellent to deal with and delivered exactly what was promised. Hopefully we have a very successful partnership for many years to come.

“Just think about how many more golf balls you could hit with Power Tee!”

