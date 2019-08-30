Turfgrass appointed Official agronomy Supplier for 2019 Solheim Cup

Turfgrass, a world leading golf course consultancy company that specialises in golf course project management and agronomy, has been re-appointed as the official supplier of agronomy to the the 2019 Solheim Cup, which is being played on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles from September 9-15.

Turfgrass has provided an invaluable and highly effective service as the official agronomists to the European hosting of the Solheim Cup for the past 12 years, with the successful delivery of the 2007 matches in Halmstad in Sweden, 2011 at Killeen Castle in Ireland, and the 2015 renewal at St. Leon-Rot in Germany.

The Turfgrass team will be working with the host venue and very closely with the European captain Catriona Matthew and Tournament Director Davide Lantos, who said: “Turfgrass is long-lasting partner of the LET, and I am delighted to have them on board to provide agronomy support. I have been honoured to work with John Clarkin and Julian Mooney over the years. The level of accuracy, professionalism and dedication that the company provides is of the highest level and fits perfectly into a world class event like the Solheim Cup. I am sure that with the supervision of Julian Mooney and the ‘ground force’ of Gleneagles, first and foremost led by Scott Fenwick and Craig Haldane, we will deliver to the players, spectators and the golf audience around the world the perfect stage for the best show in women’s golf.”

Julian Mooney, Director of Agronomy at Turfgrass, said: “It is a privilege to again be invited to participate in the delivery of the agronomy programme for such a prestigious event. To be involved at literally a grass roots level with one of the biggest international tournaments of the year is a complete honour. Gleneagles has a rich history in hosting major tournament golf and that brings a significant level of competency from the agronomy team, as well as a high baseline standard of maintenance. With Scott and Craig, and the agronomy team, we have been focusing on physical performance of key playing surfaces and insuring that ball performance metrics are achieved.”

Gary Silcock, Director of Golf at Gleneagles, commented: “Julian has been a joy to work with. The support he has provided to both Scott and Craig, along with their own vast tournament experience, will surely make PGA Centenary Golf courses even better than past events. The course keeps getting better each year and as we look forward to showcasing Gleneagles, Turfgrass have been an added bonus to the improvements.”