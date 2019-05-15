Tunis Sports City Project Re-Activated After A Break Of 10 Years

After a delay of 10 years due to political upheavals, global slowdown and a change of administration, Harradine Golf is pleased to announce that the 9 holes next to the lake of Tunis is finally set to be built in the very near future.

One of the conditions of the new building permits was to increase the area for the golf course compared to the area previously requested for the real estate. Such directives are always good news for the golf course architect and the client has therefore given Harradine Golf the go-ahead to change the previous design and start with the detailed drawings and tender documents.

Harradine Golf are pleased that the layout is a 9-hole facility as Peter Harradine has been preaching for 9 hole layouts since over 25 years (long before they suddenly became the fashion!)

The land is rather flat, but this golf course will be an enjoyable and interesting 3,170 yards par 35 with the provision of multiple tees, three artificial lakes including the preservation of many existing trees. Harradine Golf have managed to allocate the real estate in such a manner that it will be largely unobtrusive and as ‘safe’ as possible!

Peter Harradine said: “We are extremely happy to finally proceed with this project which has been on our drawing boards (computers) for such a long time and is finally coming to fruition!”

Harradine Golf www.harradine-golf.com