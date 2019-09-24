Trump gets green light to build second course at Balmedie

Planning permission has been given, subject to conditions, for a second golf course to be built at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland. The course designer, Martin Hawtree, told GBN.com that he would like to develop a contrasting course to that of his first course at Menie which was opened in 2012, but still very much with a solid core of seaside links.

Aberdeenshire Council approved the proposals to construct an additional layout at the Menie Estate near Balmedie at a meeting today [Tuesday, 24th September].

The new course, which will be called the MacLeod course in honour of Donald Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, would be built to the south and west of the existing course, which opened amid controversy in 2012.

Speaking ahead of the planning meeting, Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International Scotland, said: “We have already built what is widely recognised as being one of the greatest golf courses in the world, and have delivered on our promise to create an internationally-renowned links that draws tens of thousands of golfers and visitors to the north-east of Scotland.

The second golf course, designed to the same world-class standards, will be a tremendous addition to the site.”

Trump International also wants to build 550 homes at the site – 500 of which would be residential with the remaining 50 for leisure and resort use – planning permission for which is to be discussed at a meeting to be held this Thursday.

Malone added: “Alongside the residential and rental homes, hotel cottages, retail and sports facilities, we remain fully committed to delivering on our original vision for the site, despite the many obstacles that have been thrown at us.”

Councillor Isobel Davidson, the committee chairwoman and who moved to reject the application, said after the approval: “I just think that the environmental impact of the application is overwhelming.”