Troon International appointed by Pravets Golf Club, Bulgaria

Troon International, the leader in upscale golf course management, development and marketing, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Pravets Golf Club in Bulgaria. The 18-hole, par 72 Championship course is regarded as one of the best clubs in the country, nestled amongst the most dramatic landscape.

Designed by Peter Harradine, Pravets Golf Club has become well known from its status as host venue for: UniCredit PGAs of Europe Championships from 2011 – 2016, EGA Mid-Amateur Championship 2014, EGA Men’s Team Championships 2014, EGA Men’s Senior Team Championships 2015, and Ladies Team Championships 2016.

“Pravets Golf Club has all the hallmarks of a premier golf venue,” commented Mark Chapleski, President Troon International. “Peter [Harradine] has created an exceptional layout, which with Troon’s oversight will grow in stature and quality. We share the owner’s ambition of creating a distinguished experience and welcoming members and guests to enjoy the venue and the range of amenities on-site.”

The parkland-style golf course boasts spectacular views of the local mountains and lake framed by the impressive Riu Pravets Resort Hotel. The state-of-the-art Academy is manned by dedicated multilingual PGA Professionals, providing members and visitors pristine facilities to hone their games – whether during the day or under the specialised lighting for night golf.

“By appointing Troon, we will benefit from their insights in how to grow the appeal of the game locally, as well as tapping into the lucrative international golf traveler market,” commented Lachezar Todorov, Chief Executive Officer Terra Tour Service, the owners of Pravets Golf Club.

“We have an active MICE market and a world-class product, which harnessed in the right way will elevate both its market perception and business performance. We are delighted to welcome Troon and build a fruitful working relationship.”

