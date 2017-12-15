Topgolf Opens Today in Tucson

Global sports entertainment leader Topgolf® opens the doors to its first southern Arizona location today. The new three level, 53,000-square-foot venue is the company’s 38th location worldwide.

“Topgolf is a place everyone can enjoy, and we look forward to creating new memories for friends and families this holiday season,” said Topgolf Tucson-Marana Director of Operations Brian Birckbichler.

Through the premium experience of play, food and music, Topgolf is inspiring people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. The venues also feature an outstanding chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, golf instruction and more.

This location is a new venue model for Topgolf, providing an enhanced experience for guests. The main bar design allows for larger group seating and an improved sports watching experience on the TVs. The signature private events room will be located on the third level, elevating players’ experience. In addition, each hitting bay will feature three HDTVs instead of two.

Topgolf’s two Phoenix-area locations have paved the way for expansion throughout the state. The company now employs approximately 1,200 Arizona associates and has hosted more than 2.6 million visits since opening its doors in Scottsdale and Gilbert. More than 350 full- and part-time associates have been hired in advance of the opening in Tucson-Marana.

Topgolf www.topgolf.com