State of the Art Greenkeeping Facility Opens at Harleyford Golf Club

Harleyford Golf Club’s newly constructed and equipped Greenkeeping Facility was officially opened by Cllr Richard Scott, the Mayor of Marlow.

Members of the Club were invited to attend the official opening with a full evening of events and refreshments planned, including guided tours offering a detailed insight into the operation and management of the course and the equipment involved, provided by Course Manager Craig Earnshaw and his team.

The new facility was designed to be both efficient and environmentally friendly. Water from the wash down down-bays is recycled and reused, modern lighting reduces energy consumption, compost sites encourage green recycling and the introduction of “bug hotels” increases pollinating insects.

Harleyford Golf Club has invested over £300k in new Toro machinery all of which was on display during the evening. This new fleet will ensure that the course is maintained to the highest standard and worthy of its placement in the “Top 10 Golf Courses in Buckinghamshire” and its 5* reviews on all the top review sites including Trip Advisor, Golf Now, Teeoff Times and Golf Advisor.

Proud hosts of the PGA Europro Tour and the “Tyrrell Hatton Junior Masters”, dates for these events are already in the diary for 2020.

Harleyford is the home club of Touring Professional Tyrrell Hatton. Currently placed in the top 40 of the World rankings, Tyrrell has been a member of the club since the age of 9 and last year played in the winning Ryder Cup team at Le Golf National in Paris. He regularly visits the Club and discusses his ideas with the Greenkeeping team before hosting his annual event at the Club.

The Donald Steel designed course is set among magnificent surroundings on a private estate by the River Thames in Marlow. Beautifully crafted in a natural downland setting, the 6,903 yard, par 72 course is both challenging and rewarding to players of all levels.

Harleyford Golf Club www.harleyfordgolf.co.uk