Power Tee Joins AllGolf at CB Smith Park

Power Tee is delighted to announce that they have recently installed Power Tee at AllGolf at CB Smith Park in 28 of their bays and to celebrate, Power Tee is partnering with AllGolf and hosting a Grand Re-Launch at CB Smith Park on May 18 from 10AM – 3PM.

AllGolf at CB Smith Park is a full-service practice facility featuring 60 hitting stations as well as a natural grass practice tee, two 18 hole miniature golf courses and 9 batting cages all lighted to allow for a day and night time full of fun for the whole family!

AllGolf shares the same customer values as Power Tee and decided to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at AllGolf during the Re-Launch, and that will take place at noon. Loyal customers will be conducting the ribbon cutting ceremony to show the customers how much they are appreciated.

General Manager at AllGolf, Jeff Osenkowski, says: “We pride ourselves on putting our customers first here at AllGolf, which is why we chose to invite them to do the ribbon cutting and not a celebrity or local government. We invested in Power Tee in order to remind our customers we want to offer the best of the best equipment, because that’s what they deserve.”

There will be free food, games for the entire family and a Power Tee contest to win a basket full of prizes!

Power Tee CEO, Martin Wyeth said; “We have been speaking with Jeff for years now about how we can help them to grow their business by offering their customers the very best in practice facilities. AllGolf is already a top-quality golf destination and Power Tee has helped them to take the range to the next level. We are excited to be working with Jeff and his team.”

Power Tee® is an internationally patented automatic practice system that makes practicing golf more efficient, effective and fun. Created by Martin Wyeth and endorsed by US Open Champion and 2018 USA Ryder Cup Captain, Jim Furyk, winner of 21 events Worldwide and 2018 European Ryder Cup Captain, Thomas Bjorn and Elite Coach, Mitchell Spearman. The system operates in 18 countries and can be found at many of the world’s most prestigious golf clubs such as St. Andrews, the Belfry, Dromoland Castle and Le Golf National – hosts of the 2018 Ryder Cup. Power Tee® tees up more than six million balls a day and assists golfers of all ages and skill levels in improving their swing through repetition and rhythm in a consistent setting.

Power Tee www.powertee.com

AllGolf at CB Smith Park https://www.allgolf.com/