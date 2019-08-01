Polish resort earns ‘PGA National’ status

Modry Las Golf Resort has joined a distinguished collection of the world’s leading golf resorts as the PGA National Poland.

As Poland’s foremost golf venue, Modry Las has become the country’s sole PGA branded property, joining the likes of Ryder Cup venues PGA National England at The Belfry and PGA National Scotland at Gleneagles. The prestigious PGA Branded Properties group also includes PGA National Cyprus at Aphrodite Hills, PGA National Turkey at Antalya Golf Resort, PGA National Italy at Argentario Resort and most recently PGA National Ireland Slieve Russell.

The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of Modry Las; the only signature course in Poland and four-time winner at the World Golf Awards. It is especially significant for the Gary Player-designed course as the PGA restricts membership of its PGA National brand programme to only one resort per country, and prospective members are only approached if they offer the very best golf, leisure and accommodation possible.

Arthur Gromadzki, chairman at Modry Las, said the announcement was the realisation of the vision for the West Pomeranian resort. “Modry Las has always been clear about its ambition to be one of the leading golf resorts in Europe,” he said. “This began with the commissioning of Gary Player to design our award-winning course and continued with our PGA National Academy Course Orli Las and on-site accommodation options. Our objective has been to deliver a golf experience that exceeds the expectations of the most widely travelled golfer. The PGA recognised this goal and we graciously accepted their invitation to join the PGA National brand programme.”

He continued: “Timing is everything and we are especially pleased to announce our new relationship with The PGA as we mark our 10th anniversary. All this comes at an exciting time with the final touches being made to our new, purpose-built clubhouse which measures over 2,000m2. It will be a fabulous addition to the resort with world-class facilities and stunning views across the property. With The PGA brand now in place, we look forward to welcoming golfers from around the world to PGA National Poland at Modry Las.”

The new clubhouse, which was designed by a consortium of architects from Poland, Switzerland, South Africa and the USA, features ten double bedrooms, as well as the luxurious Gary Player suite, bringing the total number of on-site double/twin rooms at Modry Las to 23. In addition, the restaurant facilities will provide seating for over 80 guests with room for 70 more on a terrace overlooking the par-five 18th hole.

Robert Maxfield, Chief Executive of The PGA, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Modry Las Golf Resort to our exceptional list of world-class PGA Branded Properties. The PGA National Poland further strengthens the association’s reputation in Europe and we look forward to promoting Modry Las to PGA members and golfers across the globe.”

As well as marking the 10th anniversary with new signage and the momentous announcement confirming the agreement with the PGA, Modry Las also celebrated its first decade with a special golf tournament which attracted members, guests and dignitaries. “The new association with The PGA is a tremendous way to celebrate our anniversary,” said Gromadzki. “We will continue to celebrate our achievements by renewing our determination to continually improve and refine our operations, as you would expect from a world-class golf resort.”