MyTime Active unveils plan to revive Hilltop’s fortunes

Plans have been drawn up to transform the golf offering at Hilltop and Manwood Golf Course in Birmingham in order to secure its long-term future.

The West Bromwich-based venue, which is managed by Mytime Active on behalf of Birmingham City Council, is planning to reduce the current 18-hole golf course to nine holes, construct a new 18-hole FootGolf course, build a new 22-bay driving range, and a new putting course.

Under new proposals submitted to the authority’s planning department a renovation of the existing clubhouse is also being considered.

A document submitted to the council on behalf of the applicant said: “Mytime Active has identified an opportunity to develop a golf academy at Hilltop Golf Club that would be of great benefit to the local area. The existing 18-hole golf course is failing due to its design, location, competition from other golf courses, as well as competition from other leisure activities. A more family-friendly teaching academy development is proposed to be far more competitive and enjoyable to the public.

“The proposed development is to provide a completely new golf offer to enhance and revive Hilltop Golf Course, which currently has only 30 active members, while only 17,000 rounds have been played at the course over the last 12 months. To break even and stay viable the club needs 35,000 rounds. The viability of the course and its long-term future is bleak and a radical approach is required in order to attract more players and members.”