Moore Place Golf Club shuts down

Moore Place Golf Club in Surrey has been closed with immediate effect, after its owners said that the nine-hole venue was ‘no longer financially viable’.

Golfers who turned up to play at the Esher-based club last week were met with signs saying that the course, which first opened in 1926, had been shut. Season ticket holders, many of whom have paid £625 for full annual membership, were given an email address to arrange refunds.

Moore Place Holdings, which owns the site, issued a statement on September 25 through development company Charterhouse, which explained that the course was ‘not financially viable’.

The statement said: “The owner of the Moore Place Golf Course has taken the difficult decision to close the course, as without considerable financial support the club is not financially viable. Alternatives to its closure have been considered, but regrettably there is little prospect of the course being made viable in the long-term given the supply and offering of other local courses. The decision to close the course ensures the club has cash available to treat existing staff equitably, pay suppliers and refund unused season tickets pro-rata. Demand for golf in the local area and indeed nationally has fallen significantly in recent years. Accordingly, the decision was taken to close Moore Place Golf Course as we come into the quieter off season.”

Information on the Charterhouse Strategic Land website has listed the green belt 30-acre site as one of its acquisitions, revealing an intention to build 260 homes on the land, plus an assisted living scheme.