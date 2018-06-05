Mallorca’s Alcanada Will Make Rivals Clubs Green with Envy

Club de Golf Alcanada is set to undertake an ambitious renovation project to all its greens this winter as part of a stunning €600,000 investment to further improve what is already considered to be Mallorca’s premier golf course.

Alcanada, the only layout on the Balearic island that is next to the sea, has long been a favourite for golfers from across Europe thanks to the stunning views of Alcudia Bay and iconic lighthouse from which the highly acclaimed Robert Trent Jones Jr-designed course takes its name

The club has already successfully re-laid the practice greens with new bentgrass T1, a superior variety of seed that is used at famous clubs such as Valderrama and Golf National, in Paris, host of this year’s Ryder Cup.

And the next step of the innovative project, which will see the course closing from December 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019, is to renovate and improve every green, repair cart paths, upgrade approximately 3,000-metre irrigation system, replace sand in all the bunkers and redesign the pro shop.

The greens renovation will take place in -house apart from the re-shaping which will be undertaken by leading Spanish golf course construction company Garden & Golf. The sod will be supplied by Novogreen , one of the largest sod suppliers in Europe. The bunker renovation, which includes replacing sand and renewing drainage as needed, will be done in house. Irrigation works as well as cart paths will be carried out by Garden & Golf.

Despite the enforced closure, Alcanada’s practice facilities will remain open during the redevelopment. Director of Golf at Club de Golf Alcanada, Kristoff Both said: “We are very excited about the work we will be carrying out at Alcanada as it will further improve what is already one of the most highly regarded courses in Europe.

“Unfortunately, we will have to close the course for a short period in order to implement the improvements. Naturally there will be an unavoidable inconvenience, but it is short-term pain for long-term gain as once all the work is completed, Alcanada will offer an even better experience for all players, both members and visitors.”

Porsche-owned Alcanada, a member of the prestigious World of Leading Golf collection, is home to a centuries-old Mallorca clubhouse, which offers guests the opportunity to sample regional specialties in its first-class dining facilities on a sun-baked terrace that enjoys spectacular views.

The club is constantly making improvements in all areas, including a new halfway house last year called the Lighthouse Bar, while the owners also signed a three-year contract with TagMarshal, a course management system designed to speed up play by 14 minutes thanks to its tracking tag that clips to golf bags and provides real-time data, allowing up-to-the-second information on every group of players.

