Mackenzie & Ebert To Advise Hirono Golf Club

Mackenzie & Ebert Ltd have been appointed by Hirono Golf Club to carefully advise upon the restoration of the original design characteristics of their Charles Hugh Alison designed golf course as well as making sympathetic adjustments to provide a suitable challenge to the best golfers.

Martin Ebert will be the partner in charge of the work and says: “We are delighted to be appointed to advise such a prestigious golf club as Hirono. The opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Charles Hugh Alison in travelling to Japan to provide input to a course which has meant so much to Japanese golf is a real landmark for our company. It is tremendous that Hirono have the original plans produced by Mr Alison along with some wonderful photographs of all of the holes. Chris Huggett and I have examined all of the historic records, making three visits to the Club, to be able to provide initial proposals for consideration.

A spokesman from Hirono Golf Club commented: “We have made a contact with the famous architect, Martin Ebert to restore our course. Mr. Ebert has enthusiastically learned our history so that we can successfully restore our original course plan designed by Mr. Alison. He carefully considers what Mr. Alison would do if he were here now and listens to our opinions. His sincere attitude made us confident he is the most competent partner sharing the common goal with us. We strongly believe that his restoration work will enable us to gain a higher reputation in the world. Just the thought of our newly restored course makes us extremely excited.”

Mackenzie & Ebert Ltd currently advise seven of the ten (British) Open Championship venues – Carnoustie, Royal Liverpool, Royal Lytham and St Annes, Royal Portrush, Royal St. George’s, Royal Troon and Turnberry – and sixteen of Golf Digest’s Top 100 Courses in the World (except US).

Mackenzie & Ebert recently launched an updated website www.mackenzieandebert.co.uk