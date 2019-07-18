Mackenzie & Ebert publish guide to Portrush renovation

Golf course design firm McKenzie & Ebert, the company tasked with renovating the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club for its staging of the this week’s Open Championship, has produced a booklet which describes the evolution of the course from its earliest days and also the changes made to the course for The Open, including details behind the creation of the two new holes at 7 and 8.

The booklet is available to download on the Open Championship website by clicking here, and also from McKenzie & Ebert’s own website, www.mackenzieandebert.com