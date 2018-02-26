Leeds Golf Centre Wins ‘Club Of The Year’ At 2018 England Golf Awards

Leeds Golf Centre has been awarded the coveted ‘Club of the Year’” award at the prestigious 2018 England Golf Awards.

The team at the home of modern golf attended an awards dinner in London on 22nd February hosted by BBC presenter Dan Walker, and picked up the hugely acclaimed accolade after impressing the judges with

their infectious enthusiasm for developing the game across all ages and abilities, exceeding customer needs head-on. They fought-off finalists Burghill Valley Golf Club (Herefordshire), Styal Golf Club (Cheshire) and fellow Yorkshire club, Garforth Golf Club, to win the national recognition.

The awards celebrate all that’s excellent about golf in England. They recognise leading professionals, elite amateurs, top coaches and the stars of club and county golf who do so much to inspire people to play the game.

Leeds Golf Centre has made continues strides over the last five years, with significant investment made by the owners The Parklane Group to establish the centre as the go-to destination for both beginners and professional golfers. This has included the launch of the annual Up to Scratch Challenge, which encourages beginners to take up the sport and promises to turn them from a beginner into a proficient player in just eight weeks.

With an all-inclusive, relaxed atmosphere throughout the club, Leeds Golf Centre welcomes golfers of all abilities, age and gender. 2017 saw the centre chosen as the host venue for the Leeds Senior Masters, an event for golfing professionals over the age of 48 years, the first-time Leeds has played host to such a high-key professional event since the Ryder Cup reunion in 2009.

The club has continued to grow its partnership with David Leadbetter, arguably the most recognised name in golf tuition, reaffirming its status as the UK headquarters of The Leadbetter Golf Academy. In addition, the team commits a significant amount of time to the local community, teaching youngsters the game of golf, both outside and in the club environment.

In addition, Leeds Golf Centre has begun an application process to extend its existing facility into a multi-million-pound golf complex, complete with accommodation lodges, spa, fitness facilities and driving range expansion, with work scheduled to being in Autumn 2018 with estimated completion in 2020.

Naveen Ahmed, Managing Director of The Parklane Group, owners of Leeds Golf Centre, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our club, we are delighted to win this celebrated award. We took over the club when it was on the verge of bankruptcy and members were leaving at a rapid-rate. Our experience is property, so our first challenge was to get our staff and existing members to believe in our vision for Leeds Golf Centre – which was to make golf at our club accessible to everyone.

“I’d like to say a special thanks to Nigel Sweet, our Operations Manager, and his team who have worked tirelessly to create the “Club of the Year”, a well-deserved recognition of hard-work, dedicated and passion that has made everyone proud of our club in Leeds. Having this recognition by England Golf means the world to all of us.”

Leeds Golf Centre www.leedsgolfcentre.com