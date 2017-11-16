Leeds Golf Centre Begins Planning Application for £9m Expansion

Leeds Golf Centre has begun an application process to extend its existing facility into a multi-million-pound golf complex, complete with accommodation lodges, spa, fitness facilities and driving range expansion.

Since its acquisition by the Parklane Group in February 2011, Leeds Golf Centre has already undergone significant investment that has totally transformed the standard, appearance and fortunes of the facility and is now set for a further £9 million expansion.

This Group has begun formal discussions with Leeds City Council with a view to submitting formal planning applications this month. Should planning be successful, work is scheduled to being in Autumn 2018 with estimated completion in 2020.

The planned application will include the following features:

38 eco-lodges will be positioned south of the facility – designed to cater golfers and leisure guests

Gym development

Spa facility with therapy rooms / health club

New Adventure Golf Course

A new 9-hole academy golf course will be developed

A new double heighted reception for all facilities will be created

Purpose built area with a dedicated reception, bar and children’s area

Two-storey driving range with 30 state of the art bays

Additional function rooms

The improved facilities will not only benefit the existing 450 members, but will also provide employment opportunities to benefit the local community, with approximately 30 new jobs created.

With the addition of 38 eco-lodges on the site, the Group recognises an opportunity to increase tourism to the North Leeds area. The contribution of golf tourism to the overall industry in England was 3% in 2014, with an estimated value of £109 million.* This also supports Leeds’ Capital of Culture Bid to bring an extra 2,500 beds to the region by 2023.

Managing Director of the Parklane Group, Naveen Ahmed, explains; “Yorkshire and North Leeds is blessed with some of the best courses in the UK, with golf tourists travelling for a far to enjoy the unique and welcoming golf environments, including our 18-hole course at Wike Ridge. However, without suitable accommodation and facilities, it can be seen to drive golf groups away from the region to all-in-one complexes.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive at Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “It’s fantastic to see such an ambitious project being proposed at Leeds Golf Centre and we wish them luck with their application. The changes already implemented at the complex have been hugely impressive and these future developments sound very exciting.”

Leeds Golf Centre is the UK base of the world-renowned Leadbetter Golf Academy

*The Economic Impact of Golf on the Economy of England, England Golf Partnership, April 2014

For more information, please visit www.leedsgolfcentre.com