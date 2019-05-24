Leadingcourses.com unveils 2019 rankings

Independent golf course review website Leadingcourses.com has announced it Golfers’ Choice Awards for 2019.

The rankings, which this year cover 15 countries in three continents, are based on the independent reviews of golfers, which makes it the only user-generated golf course ranking in the world of golf.

The Golfers’ Choice Rankings were first created six years ago, and with users asked to give a rating for every review, Leadingcourses.com felt it was only natural to summarise these views in a yearly ranking.

The rankings are only released in countries where Leadingcourses.com considers that there have been enough reviews to create a reliable ranking. South Africa is the latest addition to the rankings. Only when a golf club has gathered sufficient reviews are eligible to qualify for the rankings. To make sure that ratings stay relevant, reviews are devalued over time.

This year there are eight new top-ranked courses. The biggest jump by a winner was in Belgium, where Royal Golf Club Sart Tilman (main picture) went from 6th to first. Things are very tight at the top in Belgium as the whole, as the top six venues all had a rating of an 8.4. Another notable new No.1 is Real Golf de Pedreña, which is the number one in Spain, after toppling Valderrama from the top spot that it has held for the past five years.

Monte Rei Golf and Country Club in Portugal and the Koninklijke Haagsche Golf & Country Club in The Netherlands were ranked as the best courses according to golfers in their country for the respective sixth and fifth years in a row.

Many golf courses in the rankings have green fees of €200-plus, while the cheapest club to top the country lists is Assoufid in Morocco, which charges €79 for 18 holes. The most expensive is Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, where the walk-on green fee is €291 a round.

2019 LeadingCourses.com country-by country rankings’ winners