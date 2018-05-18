IMG Appointed at The Atalayoun Golf Resort, Morocco

IMG has been appointed to provide pre-opening, marketing and management services to the Atalayoun Golf Resort, in Nador, Morocco.

Located on the Mediterranean coast and destined to become Morocco’s ultimate golf performance and learning centre, Atalayoun is a residential and touristic development located only 15 min drive from the historic city of Nador, and 25 min from the Spanish enclave of Melilla. Featuring a collection of luxurious golf apartments, 5-star Hotel and world class Marina, the resort will also offer a premium selection of residences offering panoramic views over the breathtaking Marchica lagoon.

The Atalayoun Golf Academy, which opens in Summer 2018, will offer an unrivalled array of practice and learning facilities, including a state-of-the-art Performance Centre, full scale driving range with realistic target green complexes, short game centre and a challenging par 3 course which runs alongside the lagoon. Led by a team of PGA Golf Professionals, the Academy will not only offer the ultimate golf-learning destination, but will be focused on integrating and developing golf within the community and finding and nurturing Morocco’s golfing talent.

“We are delighted to partner with Atalayoun Golf Resort and their vision to create a truly ground-breaking development in the region is inspiring. The regeneration of the lagoon and the surrounding area is already an incredible story and we look forward to supporting the resort and ensuring that the next phase of golf development achieves the same success and receives the International recognition it deserves’ said Russell Hannah, Senior Director, Golf, IMG.

Sami Bouhmidi, Project Director of the Atalayoun Golf Resort added, “We are very proud of what has already been achieved on such a unique and environmentally sensitive site. Our vision is to not only develop a world-class golf and tourism destination but to create a sustainable project that all members of the community can engage with and benefit from. Given IMG’s extensive experience of golf development and unrivalled global reach across golf and beyond, we are confident they are the right partners to help us achieve our goals and are excited to have the experience of IMG’s international resources and experienced team involved at Atalayoun”.

IMG (part of the Endeavor – formerly WME | IMG – network has designed many award winning golf courses and currently manages over 20 world-class clubs and resorts across the globe.

Atalayoun Golf Resort www.atalayoungolfresort.ma

IMG Prestige www.imgprestige.com