Ice and easy

Crown Sports Lockers delivered one its largest ever self-install golf changing room consignments recently, in the teeth of some of the harshest weather the UK has witnessed in nearly ten years.

Battling through blizzard conditions and deep snow, the HGV load made it through to Airdrie Golf Club as the `Beast from the East` Arctic blast bit the country and its road networks hard.

“The 140 light oak golf bag lockers represents an unusually large self-install project for us,” said Crown Sports Lockers project manager Spencer Grimwood. “Consignments on this scale are pretty rare but we can manufacture and supply whatever number the client requires.”

As a leading bespoke changing room furniture manufacturer and installer, Crown usually manages projects from first meeting and initial design stage to final fit out and aftersales checks.

However, the company can make and deliver a vast variety of self-install lockers, packed ready for assembly on site, in virtually any material and design.

Now members delighting in playing the picturesque 18-hole woodland course, with its commanding views of the Isle of Arran, will also be able to enjoy the added benefit of luxuriously fashioned, spacious timber lockers that have ample storage space for today’s golf equipment armoury.

Airdrie Golf Club http://www.airdriegolfclub.co.uk/

Crown Sports Lockers www.crownsportslockers.co.uk