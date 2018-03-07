HSBC Puts Funding In Place For Gloucestershire Golf Club

A golf club near Stroud in Gloucestershire which was founded almost 130 years ago is undergoing major improvement works after securing a £500,000 finance package from HSBC.

Minchinhampton Golf Club, which boasts three excellent year-round courses, two clubhouses and state-of-the-art practice facilities, has used some of the funding to purchase and install new course equipment, while the remainder is being used to upgrade the clubhouse. Works include refurbishing the ladies’ changing rooms, improving ventilation throughout the building and updating the dining room and communal lounge areas.

The Club also has future plans to upgrade the bar area, including the construction of a balcony, and increase the number of car parking spaces it can offer members.

Christopher Fisher, Treasurer at Minchinhampton Golf Club, said: “We take considerable pride in the facilities we offer our members, many of whom have been with us for a number of years. HSBC has been invaluable to the Club over the last 12 years, and its support in this latest venture is no exception. With the funding now in place, we can continue to maintain the Club’s high standards and further improve our facilities. We are a Members’ Club and this not only helps us retain existing members but attract new players too.”

Sarah Lucas, HSBC’s Area Director for Bristol, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, added: “HSBC is committed to helping businesses in the South West realise their ambitions, so we are delighted to be able to continue our support for Minchinhampton Golf Club as it pushes ahead with these fantastic plans. Our experienced team, led by relationship manager Mike Barber, has worked tirelessly to get the right finance package in place and we all look forward to working with the Club again on future projects.”

Minchinhampton Golf Club, which was founded in 1889, is a host venue for The Open regional qualifying series 2018-2022 using its Avening Course, having previously hosted the event on the Cherington Course between 2002 and 2007.

