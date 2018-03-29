Golfing In The Moonlight At Laguna National

Laguna National Golf & Country Club’s reputation as one of Asia’s most progressive and innovative lifestyle destinations will be enhanced with the unveiling of a Moonlight Golf programme to coincide with the Grand Re-opening of the Classic Course.

Named among the Top-100 Golf & Country Clubs in the Platinum Clubs of the World 2018-19 election, the Club hosted VIPs and dignitaries at the official unveiling of the revitalised Classic Course.

In another notable development, a new fleet of state-of-the-art golf carts, fitted with the acclaimed Visage Global Positioning System, have been introduced at Laguna National, a Golf Course Facility Member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation.

Patrick Bowers, Laguna National’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “2018 marks the Silver Jubilee of Laguna National and promises to be a watershed year in which we open more new facilities and continue our journey to offer ‘Best in Class’ amenities, all as part of the future of Laguna Resort.

“As well as a new clubhouse and teaching and practice facility, the first quarter of 2019 will see the opening of the Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, a key piece of the Laguna Resort offering, comprising 198 rooms and suites plus eight golfer chalets and boasting full facilities including numerous food and beverage outlets, a ballroom, meeting venues, a spa, three swimming pools, three tennis courts and a fitness centre.

“Laguna National’s first 25 years have been an incredible journey. We’re excited to discover what the next chapter in the Club’s history holds in store for us!”

The new era includes a beautifully-manicured Masters Course and the third iteration of the Classic Course, which was shut down for 14 months in order to carry out an extensive reconfiguration.

The revised Classic Course features two completely new holes, two partial new holes and 14 holes that have had minor to major changes to the original golf hole. It also showcases rebuilt greens complexes which were undertaken on all 18 holes to ensure a greater and fairer selection of pin placements.

Bowers said: “We believe we have accomplished the goals which we set out to achieve initially – namely to make the course more playable and enjoyable for Members and guests, while at the same time keeping it difficult and challenging for the world’s professionals. The ‘bite’ of The Beast has remained – especially if you hit it off line!

“We have ensured the Classic Course will be suitable to host professional championships and retain the balance and rating of its difficulty, challenge and uniqueness from the championship set of tee decks.”

In celebration of the full re-opening of the Club’s 36 holes, Laguna Resort is launching Moonlight Golf – aimed at creating a fun, interesting and unique evening experience for golfers and non-golfers.

Moonlight Golf is a time and cost-effective corporate entertainment platform based on a Swiss engineered and patented LED technology. By focusing on evening hours, it gives brands the ability to spend time with customers and partners in an informal way and creates a new revenue-generating asset for golf courses. It is designed to engage in team building activities with a clear entertainment focus.

Open to hotel guests, corporate groups and select social groups, Moonlight Golf will consist of three holes on the Masters Course, with an interactive fun zone for beginner golfers where they can use golfing equipment provided to learn the basics and compete in a variety of different challenges.

Bowers said: “Throughout its lifespan, Laguna National has gained a reputation as being among the most proactive clubs in the region. As we celebrate our Silver Jubilee, it’s an appropriate occasion to re-commit to making golf more fun and more accessible and add to the lifestyle offerings which complement our hotel, food and beverage and spa as part of the entire Laguna Resort property. Our Moonlight Golf initiative is central to that.”

Over the course of the past quarter-century, royalty, presidents, billionaires, pop heroes and stars of the silver screen have all graced the fairways of Laguna National, along with many of the game’s best-known professionals, including multiple Major champions such as Tiger Woods, Sir Nick Faldo, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh, Lydia Ko and Dame Laura Davies.

Professional championships on the European Tour, Asian Tour, Korean LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour have been staged at Laguna National – and it may not be too long before top-level tournament golf returns to the venue.

Kevin Kwee, the Club’s Executive Director, said: “We have always committed ourselves to staging top-tier professional tournaments at Laguna National and putting the Club on the radar for future major championships.

“Nurturing and hosting such championships has always played a significant part of our long-term commitment towards the growth of the Club as well.”

Laguna National Golf & Country Club http://www.lagunanational.com/