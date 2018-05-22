Golf Son Muntaner leads the way in Europe with revolutionary grass upgrade

Golf Son Muntaner, the flagship course at Arabella Golf Mallorca, has reopened following an extensive renovation project to elevate the condition of the course to world class level.

The ambitious assignment – which took five months to complete – has seen every blade of grass replaced on the course, allowing members and visitors at Golf Son Muntaner the chance to enjoy immaculate playing conditions all year round.

The majority of the course features revolutionary Celebration Bermudagrass, a strikingly-coloured turf that has finished best in numerous university research studies for its sustainable performance in hot temperatures and impressive low-level water consumption levels.

The first resort in Europe to offer this exceptional new turf, Golf Son Muntaner has also carried out an extensive renovation of all 18 greens, replacing the existing grass with exceptional new V8 Creeping Bentgrass which is renowned for its ability to provide lightning-fast putting surfaces.

Speaking about the renovation of the course, Bernat Llobera, Area Director Arabella Golf said: “One of the core values at Arabella Golf Mallorca is our commitment to delivering a world-class resort that constantly exceeds expectations.

“The innovative project that we have carried out to completely rejuvenate the course at Golf Son Muntaner is a clear example of our dedication to provide the very best facilities for our members and guests to enjoy.

“This work will strengthen our position as one of the very best golf resorts in Spain and our investment ensures that our conditioning is second to none across the continent.”

The course renovation, which was performed in 2017 jointly with a refurbishment of the Event Center and the Club House Son Muntaner, is the second part of the ambitious revolution of Arabella Golf Mallorca which saw the opening of a new clubhouse at Golf Son Vida in 2016.

Arabella Golf Mallorca www.arabellagolfmallorca.com