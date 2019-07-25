Golf club tees up expansion with bank funding

Horam Park Golf Club in Heathfield, East Sussex, has doubled the size of its clubhouse and event facilities with the support of six-figure funding from NatWest. The venue on Chiddingly Road has used the funding package from NatWest to extend and renovate the clubhouse, complete with an 80-cover restaurant and bar open to members and the local community

Owner Steve Greenfield and son Adam Greenfield oversaw the six-month renovation programme that included the construction of a 120 sq m extension on the existing building, adding two new function rooms available for private hire for up to 100 guests.

The clubhouse restaurant has been fully refurbished and is open daily, serving a variety of homemade dishes and bar snacks, and for alfresco dining there is a newly landscaped south-facing patio.

Steve and his wife Sharon first acquired Horam Park Golf Club in 2005 as a new business venture incorporating Steve’s passion for golf, following his retirement.

The golf club has since expanded to offer a state-of-the-art driving range and a nine-hole course across the club’s 58 acres, with the opportunity to play alternate holes.

The club has over 150 members and two golf professionals, and plans are underway to fully refurbish the changing rooms next year.

Owner Steve Greenfield said: “Over the last 14 years, we have continually expanded the business to offer the best facilities for our golfers and other visitors. The funding from NatWest has enabled us to update our premises with an extended clubhouse and function rooms for both our members and non-members alike. Our new clubhouse is the perfect venue for summer events, and we look forward to welcoming new customers.”

Elaine Robinson, Relationship Manager at NatWest, said: “Horam Park represents a real community spirit as the owners have continually invested in the club to create a hub for everyone, from golfers to diners in the clubhouse restaurant. The expansion will make the club an even bigger success and we look forward to supporting further growth plans in the future.”

Horam Park Golf Club http://horamparkgolfclub.co.uk/