Fry/Straka To Design New Golf Course in Campinas, Brazil

Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design has been commissioned to design a new 18-hole golf course in Brazil.

The course will be located in Campinas, which is a municipality in São Paulo State in Brazil’s Southeast Region, and will be part of a private club with limited development to include a full service hotel and significant practice facilities. Design work and construction documents are slated to be complete by late 2017. With the permitting process estimated to take 12 to 18 months, construction of the course is likely to initiate in late 2018.

The course will be built on owner/developer Eduardo Walker’s fazenda, a property that has been in his family for decades. The design will embrace the unique natural topography of the area and will provide quite a diverse mix of golf styles. With some holes to be located within a mountainous region and provide stunning vistas and unusual rocky outcroppings, others will be built within a river valley and will feature gently rolling topography.

When asked about the project, architect Jason Straka spoke of its unique background story. Straka stated, “Mr. Walker’s father originally developed the family’s interest in golf many years ago when he constructed several holes on the property for family and friends to play. With 9 holes created in total by father and/or son over subsequent years, a strong golf culture was born through the family’s strong ties within the community.” He continued, “Although the original holes will not be part of the new development, they served a valuable role in the project coming to fruition.”

In addition to the native Brazilian community, the private club will also draw in a diverse range of clientele. An extensive, well-travelled international community has populated the Campinas region due to the influx of multi-national companies establishing corporate or regional headquarters in the area.

Tags: Eduardo Walker, Fry/Straka, Jason Straka