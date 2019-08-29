Forest Of Arden To Host 2020 World Deaf Golf Championships

Forest of Arden Marriot Hotel & Country Club has been announced as the host venue for the 2020 World Deaf Golf Championships.

The biennial event will take place over nine days from August 7-15, is set to attract more than 120 amateur golfers from 21 nations. The tournament, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, will see a men’s and women’s individual champion being crowned, as well as a team tournament.

The World Deaf Golf Championships are organised by England Deaf Golf on behalf of the World Deaf Golf Federation. It is supported by UK Deaf Sport, Warwickshire Golf and Forest of Arden.

Lucy Crickmore, Chair of the Local Organising Committee, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back the World Deaf Golf Championships for the second time to England. We are looking forward to showcasing the talent of world deaf golf on the stunning Arden Course. We want to use this opportunity to promote the sport of golf among the deaf community and are currently developing exciting legacy plans. We are committed to making sure that the tournament leads to long-lasting benefits.”

Simeon Hart, President of the World Deaf Golf Federation, added: “The World Deaf Golf Championships is the second most important golf competition after the Deaflympics, and it continues to grow with new players and new countries getting involved. We are really pleased to see a recent increase in the number of ladies and young golfers competing which will help build our legacy as we move forward.”

The Championships has previously served as a springboard for deaf golfers. Three players in recent years have earned places as touring professionals. They include Paul Waring, the 2018 Men’s Deaf Golf World Champion, who now plays on the PGA EuroPro Tour.

Fraser Liston, Director of Golf at Forest of Arden Marriot Hotel & Country Club, said: “We are looking forward to hosting the World Deaf Golf Championships in August next year in what is the tournament’s 25thanniversary. Working together with England Deaf Golf, we are excited to create an event to remember as we welcome back the tournament to England for the second time.”

The World Deaf Golf Championships 2020 is organised by England Deaf Golf on behalf of the World Deaf Golf Federation. It is supported by England Golf, UK Deaf Sport, Warwickshire Golf and Forest of Arden.

For more details, visit www.wdgc2020.com