‘First-class’ service drives Woburn Golf Club’s extended relationship with Club Car 

Woburn Golf Club has highlighted the high standard of service as the key reason behind its contract renewal with Club Car, a world-leading manufacturer of small-wheel, zero-emissions electric vehicles and one of the most respected names in the golf industry.

The high-profile Buckinghamshire club, which has hosted more than 50 professional tournaments over its three courses and boasts a roll of honour that includes Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Lee Trevino, has signed an extension to its current contract with the Official Supplier of The European Tour until 2020.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to offer members and guests an unrivalled level of service and attention-to-detail and we therefore need to work with suppliers that mirror these standards,” commented Jason O’Malley, Managing Director of Woburn Golf Club.

“Having worked with Club Car for more than 12 years, we trust the brand and have great confidence in the performance of the golf cars, so ultimately the decision to renew the contract was a relatively easy one to make.”

The extended lease deal, which originated in 2005, sees Club Car supply 50 electric-powered, emission-free, Precedent i2 vehicles, which will be used by golfers across the venue’s three world-renowned courses, Duke’s, Duchess and Marquess.

Club Car continues to further enhance its enviable reputation for the quality of its customer service – and this is something Woburn Golf Club was quick to acknowledge.

“The service and back-up care we have received from Club Car, as well as the whole team at its official distributor, Oliver Landpower, has been absolutely first-class throughout our relationship,” added Jason.

“We have always felt like a valued and well looked-after customer and it is safe to say that both Club Car and Oliver Landpower are no longer simply suppliers, they are highly valued partners.”

Kevin Hart, Sales Director Golf for EMEA, at Club Car, said: “Woburn Golf Club is one of the world’s leading golf destinations and a fantastic example of a venue completely in tune with its customers’ wants and needs.

“We are honoured to have been a chosen supplier for more than 12 years and we look forward to continuing this long-term relationship.”

The fleet of Precedent i2 golf cars supplied to Woburn Golf Club boast an array of cutting-edge features, including advanced battery technology that enables a minimum of two rounds per charge, as well as the efficient ERIC charging system, designed to help significantly reduce charging costs.

Woburn Golf Club www.woburngolf.co.uk

Club Car www.clubcar.tv

