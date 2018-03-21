EIGCA Past President Rainer Preissmann completes GC Ahaus Extension

Based on a master plan, the extension of the golf courses of the Golf & Land Club Ahaus in North Rhine Westfalia, Germany from 27 to 36 holes was realized in several construction phases.

The reason was to allow members and green fee guests to play undisturbed during the construction process.

In the first stages of construction on the existing golf courses several new holes, especially par 3 holes, were integrated into the courses. In addition, some fairways of the existing course have been rebuilt and organised in a manner that only the construction of seven new holes remain on the northern extension area.

In summary:

The modifications on the existing golf courses are completed and the holes already in operation.

The final step in the expansion is taking on more and more forms.

The new fairways are built on agricultural land around a farm house complex.

The central element in this area are the ponds, which come into play on 5 holes.

For a first impression here are some pictures from the bird and player perspective.

The selection of grass species and plants was based on the local situation.

The construction team of Dennis Brehmer has done a great job the last weeks in 2017 and will continue mid of March. The completion is scheduled for early summer, the opening for the next season.

For the ecological enhancement, additional wetland areas with different water levels based on rainfall and changing ground water level have been created to offer, together with the ponds, additional habitat areas for the native flora and fauna, but also contain interesting aspects from the perspective of golf.

A successful example for the sustainable planning and realisation of a golf course.

