Dom Pedro Vilamoura invests in reliability with new Club Car fleet

Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Club, Vilamoura, host venue to the Portugal Masters since 2007, has invested in a new fleet of golf vehicles from Club Car, citing the brand’s reputation for reliability as the key factor for the busy resort.

Club Car, Official Supplier of The European Tour and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, supplied a new fleet of 60 Tempo golf cars to the Vilamoura venue, one of Portugal’s most popular golf destinations which features five championship golf courses and welcomes 60,000 players annually.

Pietro Dal Fabbro, CEO of Dom Pedro Golf, said: “Dom Pedro Vilamoura is one of the busiest golf destinations in the country, and our fleet has to be the most reliable on the market in order to meet that demand.

“We make no compromises when it comes to quality and customer comfort at Dom Pedro, and Club Car is the brand that we can trust to deliver on that.”

The new fleet of golf cars, supplied and maintained by local dealers Golfejardim, comes from Club Car’s popular Tempo range – winner of Golf Digest’s Editor’s Choice Award for Best Electric Car for two consecutive years.

Dom Pedro’s new fleet features rust-proof aluminium frames, alloy wheels, premium comfort seats and a spacious dashboard, as well as Club Car’s market-leading connectivity solution, Visage.

Kevin Hart, Director of Golf Sales EMEA at Club Car, said: “Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course hosts one of the most prestigious tournaments on the European Tour schedule and has welcomed many of the game’s greatest players. It is a true honour for one of the most established golfing venues in Portugal to put their faith in the quality of our vehicles.”

Dom Pedro has long been recognised as Europe’s most complete golf offering, comprising five world-class championship golf courses, all within a 3km radius: Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Dom Pedro Old Course Golf Club, Dom Pedro Pinhal Golf Course, Dom Pedro Laguna Golf Course and Dom Pedro Millennium Golf Course. Each is set in the magnificent natural surroundings and exhibit at least five teeing options to challenge golfers of all abilities.

Pictured top: 18th Hole on The Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Home of The Portugal Masters