David Howell Opens new Clubs to Hire Driving Range in Belfast

Europe’s largest golf club rental business has just expanded its offering into the golf range market. The new initiative was made earlier in the year and a significant investment was made improving the quality and standards at the range located at Knockbracken in Belfast. The revamped range was opened by PGA European tour player and Company Ambassador David Howell.

David added “The revamped range in Belfast offers golf enthusiasts fantastic alternatives for practicing and improving their swing, equipment and apparel. The facilities here are second to none with outdoor and indoor bays off grass and mats and an opportunity to fine tune your short game in the newly revamped area”.

The range now offers the following facilities:

A 90 metre outdoor grass teeing area with 20 individual locations to hit balls off the turf.

A Golf course standard short game area to fine tune chipping and putting

26 covered bay driving range open from 9am to 10pm daily

Well-stocked golf shop offering a large selection of second hand golf clubs from manufacturers including Taylormade, Callaway, Mizuno and Wilson.

Golf apparel and supplies from the leading golf manufacturers.

Practice balls available from £2.

Lesson available from a leading PGA Pro.

Clubs to Hire, which has grown year on year since its launch in 2010 is continuously looking at new opportunities in the golf market and this new venture is further proof of its believe in the golf industry both in Ireland and abroad.

Clubs to Hire’s founder and Chief Executive Tony Judge, believes the newly revamped range and facilities in Belfast will be a fantastic facility for the local market and is a natural addition to the Company’s suite of products.

Judge added: “Since Clubs to Hire launched in 2010 it has seen consistent growth for nine consecutive years and has spawned Clubs to Buy, Clubs to Lease and now the Golf Outlet as KnockBracken. We now employ almost 50 people direct and contract another 20 across our location network.

At a time when much of the news around golf consists of courses closures and a fall in participation it’s great that we have a success story to offer to people in the golf industry.”

Clubs to Hire handles more than 300,000 annual visits to its website and more than 50,000 bookings for rental clubs at 28 locations worldwide, including popular golfing regions in the USA, Thailand, Australia, South Africa and five countries across the Mediterranean, offering the latest clubs on the market, from leading brands such as TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist and Mizuno – for men and women, left- or right-handed – from just €40 per week, a potential saving of up to €120, with none of the hassle.