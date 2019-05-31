Colorado course installs Capillary Concrete bunkers

Golf course architect Phil Smith is coming to the end of construction on the new North course at the Flying Horse club in Colorado Springs, and the Capillary Concrete liner system has been installed in all the course’s bunkers.

Smith helped former boss Tom Weiskopf build the first course at Flying Horse, developed by local housebuilder Classic Homes, which opened in 2005. The success of that project led Classic to approach Smith back in 2012 about a second course, named the Club at Flying Horse North. The project – Smith’s first 18-hole course since starting his own firm – includes 283 homesites, sized between 2.5 and five acres. Bunker lining was completed recently by contractor Frontier Golf, while grassing is about to start. Opening is planned for summer 2020.

“Truly, this is one of the best sites I have ever got to work on,” said Smith. “The site sits on both sides of the Palmer Divide, at 7,600 feet above sea level, to the west of the divide is pine forest, while to the other side is open prairie. The golf course occupies both landscapes – the first four holes are a loop through the forest, while holes five to ten sit on the prairie land, after which the course returns to the forest. The key to the design was ensuring that the holes in both settings provide an equal challenge.”

“In my view, bunkers set the tone for the golf course,” Smith continued. “Those in the forest are smaller than the ones on the open holes, and because of the nature of the site, I’ve opted for a broken line edge. I knew we needed to line them, and I have had great experiences with Capillary Concrete, so it was an easy decision to choose the product for this project. I have found the Capillary Concrete product to deliver very good results in terms of sand quality, and the ease of installation just closes the deal as far as I’m concerned. I really can’t say enough about it.”

Phase one of the Flying Horse North project includes 80 home sites, most of which are sold. Smith says the housing is low density and will not impact adversely on the golf course. “Most holes have between four and six adjacent lots, and they’re pretty big,” he explained. “Players will begin the round with an elevated tee shot off the first hole that frames spectacular views to the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains and Pikes Peak. The first four holes include three par fours that are almost exactly the same length – but they won’t play the same because the dramatic elevation changes and the prevailing winds will create a variety of shots.”