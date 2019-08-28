Chigwell trusts Toro to aid five-year plan

Chigwell Golf Club in Essex has taken delivery of its second Toro fleet, as it proves itself a winner in the eyes of its membership.

For a golf club managed by its membership, investment in the course is central to achieving a happy collective, says course manager Jeff Foulger. “We have an active membership who are very much involved in the decision-making of the club, along withthe board of directors and general manager Ben Driver. When the members were presented with the five-year plan for the course, which had been put together by a special committee made up of members, and included further investment in Toro machinery, the membership agreed it by a landslide. The plan highlighted the positive difference Toro machinery had made and would continue to make to the course.”

The main points of the five-year plan included maximum course playability, quality greens, tees and fairways, and bunker maintenance and improvement, alongside the usual course management and maintenance work.

Foulger said: “We need Toro on board to help us tackle the plan, there’s no two ways about it. There’s a lot to do, but it’s all achievable with the seven-strong team we have here and a reliable fleet of equipment on board.”

And joining the club in this latest fleet deal, delivered by Reesink Turfcare, is a Toro TriFlex 3420, Groundsmaster 3500-D, three Greensmaster Flex 2120 pedestrian mowers, two Greensmaster pedestrian mowers, a Workman MDX-D utility vehicle and a Pro Force debris blower.

The club has also undertaken a major course review, with the original course designers who have made recommendations for improvements, while retaining the fundamental character of the course.

Foulger, who joined the club three years ago, said: “The board of club directors has prioritised available revenue for the continued development of our course, which is regarded as our prized asset. That’s an exciting position to be in and one of great responsibility, but with all the right partners on board such as Toro and Reesink, it’s entirely achievable.”

Pictured Course manager Jeff Foulger, right, shakes hands with Reesink Turfcare’s Richard Freeman, alongside the greenkeeping team and the club’s new Toro fleet