Celebrations at Killarney Golf & Fishing Club

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club, one of Ireland’s most prestigious and historic golfing venues, celebrated a momentous weekend following the launch of the club’s newly refurbished Professional Shop and the re-launch of its Golf Academy at Lackabane.

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club, in partnership with Synergy Golf, Ireland’s leading golf management company, celebrated the launch of the club’s newly refurbished Professional Shop with a star-studded ribbon cutting ceremony last Friday attended by members, sporting stars and invited industry guests.

Following a significant €100K refurbishment investment, the new Professional Shop is set to drive a whole new golfing experience at the club.

On Saturday Killarney Golf & Fishing Club hosted a very special family fun day at Lackabane to celebrate the re-launch of its Golf Academy, a home were juniors are encouraged to play and have fun through golf. Led by Head Professional Mark Heinemann, families enjoyed face painting, bouncy castles, a range of fun competitions and lots more.

Killarney Golf & Fishing Clubs newly designed state of the art Professional Shop now stocks all the top golfing brands including Nike, Footjoy, Ping, Adidas, Peter Millar, Under Armour, Green Lamb, Titleist and Oscar Jacobson etc. and boasts a coffee station and seating area where members and visitors can soak up the stunning scenery – enhancing the overall player experience at the golf club.

The Professional Shop also welcomes a brand new team headed up by Pat Barrett as Business Development Manager, bringing with him his experience managing some of Ireland’s finest golf resorts such as Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort and Ballykisteen Golf Resort, alongside Mary Mac Monagle, a well-known member of the golf club and who joins the Killarney team as Head of Customer Service from her role as head concierge at the five star Great Southern Hotel.

Pat Barrett talked about the positive impact the investment brings to the club: “I am delighted to be joining the team and welcome the significant improvements already visible since the club’s partnership with Synergy Golf earlier this year. The newly refurbished Professional Shop is a place for golfers to relax, shop, grab a coffee and soak up the unbelievable atmosphere that encompasses the golf club. The feedback from members and visitors has been very positive and it makes my job somewhat easier when looking to attract players from home and abroad. Killarney Golf & Fishing Club is a world class venue and these improvements certainly put us on the global map.”

Early this year the club announced new partnerships with Synergy Golf and Head Professional Mark Heinemann to bring a new vision to the club. This vision sees Synergy Golf manage the completed refurbishment of the new Professional Shop along with the overall management of the facility. Whilst Head Professional, Mark Heinemann, is implementing a renewed plan for coaching and practicing.

Together, Killarney Golf & Fishing Club and their management partners are currently investing over €200,000 into the clubhouse and playing facilities over the next few months with a drive to significantly increase business performance over the next 3 years. The focus will be on driving green fee revenue, enhancing partnerships with local enterprises and establishing an improved international footprint for the venue. The outcome will be beneficial for not only Killarney Golf & Fishing Club but will also bring a boost to tourism.

Andy Kenny, Director at Synergy Golf says the team are very proud of the recent improvements at the club and bringing continued investment to the benefit of members and visitors: “With a membership base of over 1,700 local and international members, thousands of domestic and international golfers annually and as the honorary home to many golfing greats including Rory McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Padraig Harrington and many more, we recognised the club’s need for a newly designed state of the art Professional Shop.

“In just a short few weeks, we worked closely with the management council, committees, local stakeholders, designers and the club’s staff to create a new Professional Shop that aspired to be a better functioning, more profitable and above all an enjoyable space for golfers. The Professional Shop launch is only the first phase of our investment programme and we will continue to implement strategies which have been carefully designed to assist with achieving the desired goals of the club’s management council. We look forward to working with the whole team at Killarney and we would like to thank those that attended the launch and offered their support.”

Through Synergy Golf’s sister company, My Golf Group, leaders in the field of golf marketing, business development and revenue growth, the team will be delivering a complete bespoke marketing and revenue solution for the club.

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club www.killarneygolfclub.ie

Synergy Golf www.synergygolf.ie

My Golf Group www.mygolfgroup.ie

Pictured top: Garrett Donnery (Director at Synergy Golf and GM of Killarney Golf & Fishing Club), James Curran (Men’s Captain), Mary Sheehy (Ladies Captain), David Clifford (Kerry Footballer), Tom Prendergast (President)