Carton House unveils new-look clubhouse

Carton House hotel and golf resort in Ireland has unveiled the latest upgrade to its facilities following its acquisition by Irish American businessman John Mullen in 2017.

Mullen, the founder of Philadelphia-based Apple Leisure Group, one of the largest holiday companies and tour operators in North America, has invested heavily in the 1,100-acre estate, which features an historic Palladian mansion house, a 165-bedroom hotel, two championship golf courses and extensive dining, sports and spa facilities.

Following complete refurbishment of the meeting and event facilities earlier in the year, and, more recently, the 147 guest bedrooms, the County Kildare-based golf resort has unveiled a newly redesigned clubhouse, which now includes The Carriage House. As well as a new pro shop, the clubhouse contains a gastro-style pub, which combines the welcoming ambience of a local bar with the air of a private members’ club. A new barbecue terrace, has also been added, while live music adds atmosphere on weekends.

The two 18-hole championship courses include the O’Meara, a classic parkland course, a the Montgomerie, a trickier inland links course, featuring sweeping fairways, challenging bunkers and impeccable greens. Skilled course management including new soil, over-seeding of the greens and new planting ensures enviable putting surfaces and fairways, adding colour and complexity to the stunning parkland and links golfing experiences.

Off the links, golfers can enjoy Carton House guest experiences, including a private tasting experience in the Manor House’s Whiskey Library, or time-out to unwind in the Carton House Spa.