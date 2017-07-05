Carnoustie invests in Foresight Sports’ simulators
In one of the biggest deals of its kind in the UK, Carnoustie Golf Links, host of The Open Championship in 2018, has placed an order for seven state-of-the-art golf simulators from market-leading technology brand Foresight Sports.
The iconic golfing venue on Scotland’s east coast is planning to position the simulators centre stage in a brand new indoor golf facility scheduled to become operational alongside the famous course a few months before it hosts the 147th Open Championship.
Once completed, The Carnoustie Golf Links Indoor Centre will be the UK’s largest indoor golf facility of its kind and the first to operate so many golfing simulators under one roof at an Open venue.
At the heart of each simulator is Foresight Sports’ Game Changing launch monitor technology and ultra-high definition FSX software, enabling golfers to play, warm up or practice year-round on the challenging Championship course – scene of seven Opens since 1931.
“We at Carnoustie Golf Links are always striving to ensure that our golfers’ experience is the finest and having the opportunity to create an indoor golf facility using Foresight Sports’ incredible technology demonstrates our commitment to enhancing our facilities”, said Colin Sinclair, PGA Head Professional at Carnoustie Golf Links. “The quality of Foresight’s product, their innovation and service levels were also key in our decision making.”
Foresight Sports’ Director Edward Doling commented: “This significant commitment from such a world-famous golfing venue is very special for our brand and further confirms our market-leading position. It also reinforces how our camera-based technology can be trusted indoors or outdoors to measure and report the most accurate ball and club data in the industry.
“Historically, there has been a perception that you need to see ball flight outside to coach or fit properly. Now, iconic venues like Carnoustie are embracing our technology to deliver the complete range of professional services indoors, with data that no other system can measure,” he added.
The Foresight simulators will be located adjacent to a new Pro Shop on the ground floor of the indoor centre, along with golf bag lockers and trolley storage facilities. The first floor will house a bar and restaurant with a terrace area offering stunning views of the Championship and Buddon Links courses as well as out to sea. A special heritage area will also showcase the pioneering history of golf at Carnoustie.
The centre will meet demand for warm-up facilities, plus offer coaching, club fitting, and player analysis, along with social play, competitions and events for members and visitors, even if the course itself is closed. Once described by Jack Nicklaus as ‘the hardest of all the Championship venues’, the Carnoustie Links attracts more than 15,000 visitors each year, as well as 2,500 members regularly testing themselves on the award-winning layout. Last year, it was voted by the golfing public as the ‘Best Golf Course in Scotland’ for Green Fees of £100 or more.
Foresight’s performance simulators are being installed in ever greater numbers across the European golf market as PGA professionals and golf club managers appreciate the degree to which they can increase their revenues and profits on a year-round basis.
