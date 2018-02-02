Carnoustie Golf Links Wins Environmental Golf Course of the Year

Carnoustie Golf Links has been named Environmental Golf Course of the Year 2018 at the Golf Environmental Awards, in a ceremony hosted by STRI Group and The R&A.

The Environmental Golf Course of the Year accolade is awarded to golf clubs that demonstrate expert efficiency in nature conservation management, turfgrass management, waste management, and water management.

“We are thrilled to receive this award, it means a lot to be recognised for the great care we take to protect and enhance our natural habitat,” commented Craig Boath, Head Greenkeeper at Carnoustie Golf Links.

“This award is just another example of what our team at Carnoustie can achieve through hard work, enthusiasm, and investing our time into community involvement.”

Established in 1995, the awards have continued to grow in prestige, with an ever-increasing focus on achieving higher sustainability standards within the golf industry.

Michael Wells, Chief Executive Officer at Carnoustie Golf Links, added: “In what is a huge year ahead for Carnoustie, we’re thrilled to be off to a flying start with the honour of receiving of this award.”

Carnoustie Golf Links boasts three courses, all of which are rated in the top 50 in the UK and Ireland. In 2016, The Championship course was ranked the number 1 course in Scotland by the general public.

The Championship course has hosted The Open seven times, the Ricoh Women’s British Open in 2011 and The Senior Open Championship on two occasions, in addition to hosting The Dunhill Links Championship annually.

The Open Championship will return to Carnoustie in July 2018. For further information or ticket sales, please visit www.TheOpen.com.

Carnoustie Golf Links https://www.carnoustiegolflinks.co.uk