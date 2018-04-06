Capillary Concrete Stamping Its Mark in Asia

Capillary Concrete is living up to its billing as ‘the world leader in solving bunker drainage problems’.

As well as being acclaimed for its work at San Francisco’s Olympic Club Lakeside Course, the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) Associate Business Member has been stamping its mark in Asia.

In recent months, Capillary Concrete has undertaken installations at Royal Selangor Golf Club in the heart of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur and the Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) and Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, with the support of its distributor and fellow-AGIF member Centaur Asia Pacific.

“The application of Capillary Concrete solved a 10-year problem with one of our prominent bunkers in a high-profile location. We now have the confidence to present a tournament-style product every day of the year, including during our championships, without failure,” said Andy Johnston, General Manager and Director of Agronomy

at Sentosa Golf Club, a Golf Course Facility Member of the AGIF.

At the SICC, Capillary Concrete was installed on three greenside bunkers. In June, work will begin on the bunkers on the 17th of the Bukit Course, followed by all remaining bunkers on the Old Course.

Chris Gray, Director of Agronomy at the Singapore Island Country Club, said: “The Island Course at the Singapore Island Country Club was built in 1932, with the most recent bunker renovation carried out more than 20 years ago.

“Hence, as part of the Club’s upgrading plans for the Island Course, Capillary Concrete was installed at the greenside bunkers on the sixth hole, and has significantly improved bunker playability, particularly after periods of heavy rainfall.

“Based on the success of the Capillary Concrete trial, the Club will embark on a programme to renovate all 79 bunkers on the Island Course with Capillary Concrete this year.”

Capillary Concrete is an international company that is part-owned by Swedish golfing great Annika Sörenstam and Martin Sternberg, CGCS, an active golf course superintendent for more than 30 years, multi-course owner and PGA member.

The team at Capillary Concrete consists of several experienced turf professionals including Stig Persson, former Chairman of the Swedish Greenkeepers Association, FEGGA (Federation of European Golf Greenkeepers Associations), Ted Fist, former Head Course Manager from Chicago, Illinois, Sternberg and strong administrative teams in offices in Orlando, Florida and Gothenburg, Sweden.

The acclaimed product was invented and developed by Sternberg as a means of resolving all bunker problems in even the most severe golf course locations.

“Capillary Concrete bunkers were first installed in 2010 in Scandinavia in a very tough climate with severe winter ground freezing conditions.

Today, thousands of bunkers have been built or renovated with Capillary Concrete all across the world, from Australia to Japan and Africa and Europe to the United States,” said Sternberg, a 25-year Certified Golf Course Superintendent with the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, the first European superintendent to reach this status in 1992.

“Capillary Concrete is available throughout the world, in every major golf market. We are pleased to be a Member of the AGIF. Working with our distributors, it is our intention to participate in the various golf course superintendent seminars and field days,” added Sternberg.

As well as distributors in Japan and Korea, Centaur Asia Pacific is Capillary Concrete’s distributor in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia

Capillary Concrete http://www.capillaryconcrete.com/