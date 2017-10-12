Busy Summer at Range Solutions

Summer has proved to be a very busy year for Range Solutions who have successfully been working with various golf facilities to improve their practice grounds. These include driving range refurbishments at World of Golf London; Foxhills Club & Resort; Saunton Golf Club; and Thorpe Wood Driving Range.

A 3-bay portable RangeBay with ball machinery equipment has been supplied to Blackmoor Golf Club and Fishley Park have made key improvements to their outfield with the addition of distance markers and chipping nets.

Finally, a new and improved website has been built over spring and summer which is fully responsive to all viewing devices, with more detailed information and pictures of the various services Range Solutions provide.

Thorpe Wood Driving Range – July

In early July work began at Thorpe Wood Golf Course in Peterborough to replace all their existing dividers at the 23 bay double tier driving range. The dividers made were 6 metres long with an overhang out of the building. All dividers were sponsored by Serpentine Green; a busy shopping centre which has over 35 shops and cafes. Simon Fitton director of golf was pleased with the makeover thanking Range Solutions for their great work and partners Serpentine Green.

World of Golf London July/August

Described as ‘the busiest driving range in Europe’, World of Golf London is a two tier 60 bay driving range. Throughout late July and early August over 50 black and red hanging bay dividers, handrails, cup/mobile holders and stanchion covers were manufactured and installed by Range Solutions. The dividers were branded with the World of Golf Logo and Social Media icons for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Buckingham Golf Club – August

In 2014 Range Solutions worked at Buckingham Golf Club’s new build driving range installing hanging netted dividers onto concrete. 3 years later Buckingham Golf Club looked to improve the range further with the addition of spike range carpet tiles to the concrete floor. Alwena Roberts, MD at Range Solutions, believes the addition of carpet makes a huge difference to the overall appearance of any driving range. “It looks more professional (than dull looking concrete) with two vibrant colours that help to differentiate the walkway from the bays. This improves the overall look and feel of the range,” she says.

Foxhills September

Jason Adams General Manager at Foxhills looked to improve their driving range before the PGA Cup hosted between September 15th and 17th. The existing dividers were taken out late August and replaced with silver and black hanging bay dividers. On the front triangle the dividers were branded with the Foxhills logo giving it a touch of professionalism and class. Jason was very pleased with the end result calling it a “great job, putting us in a good place ready for the PGA CUP”.

New and improved website launched by Range Solutions

Range Solutions are also proud to announce the launch of their new and improved website. The existing website was over 7 years old and looked extremely dated so focus over the spring and summer has been to create a fully responsive website with clearer information and better pictures. The new website is at www.rangesolutions.co.uk