Boomers and Swingers call in the artillery

Boomers and Swingers @ Astley Driving Range, Manchester once again take the lead when it comes to disruptive innovation by sourcing 3 Chieftain Tanks and placing them on the driving range for non-golfers and golfers alike to use as targets.

The tanks, which starred in the James Bond Film “Goldeneye”, have been kindly donated by a local businessman who bought into the project when Nick revealed the idea for a fundraising competition.

Director of Boomers and Swingers Nick Solski commented: “We are delighted to have added the tanks to our range of targets. The joy kids and adults have been getting from hitting the tank just couldn’t be replicated by having a flag or a numbered target.”

The plan is to start a competition in June where range users will pay £5 for 5 balls in an effort to get a “hole in one” down the gun barrel. Any successful efforts will go into an end of season final to win all the contents of an ever-growing golf goody bag, which currently includes fourballs at some top destinations including The Belfry, Dreamland in Baku, Zavidovo in Moscow and San Roque in Spain. Any club or company wishing to donate to this prize is more than welcome. Please contact Nick via Nick@boomersandswingers.golf

The money raised from the competition will go towards putting on golf sessions alongside The On Course Foundation for injured ex service personnel, and also weekly free sessions for those suffering with mental health issues.

Nick said “It is really rewarding to see the benefits that being outside and hitting a golf ball in a friendly atmosphere can make to those with mental health issues, and if we can help break down the stigma around Mental Health, we can encourage more people to come forward and join the community of regulars for whom coming to Boomers and Swingers is a big part of their life.”

Boomers and Swingers, which prides itself as being ‘The Best Range in Manchester’, is located conveniently between the M60 and M6 motorways and close to a number of the best courses in the North West of England.

Boomers and Swingers www.boomersandswingers.golf